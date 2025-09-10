Shaquille O’Neal reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's big day

Shaquille O’Neal is looking forward to celebrating Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s big day.

Speaking to People, the NBA legend said he learned of the couple’s August 26 engagement through social media, just like fans around the world.

In regards to this, he said, “I heard about it on the net, like everybody else. I saw it, but a lot of times you can’t really believe it, so I reached out to a few people, and they said, ‘Yeah, it’s true,’ so it’s awesome. Can’t wait."

The basketball Hall of Famer, who has known Kelce personally for years, added, “I’m happy for him. I know Travis personally. I’ve only met Ms. Swift once — at the Super Bowl in Vegas — but listen, I’m all for it. May they last forever.”

O’Neal, who is preparing to join ESPN as the new NBA season approaches, also reflected on his summer, which he described as “quiet but pleasant.”

Alongside work on several commercials and live shows, he’s been developing his Shaq-A-Licious Gummies — including a new sneaker-shaped edition inspired by his iconic footwear line.

Despite his towering frame bringing challenges earlier in life, O’Neal joked that it all worked out in the end.

He said with a laugh, “I could never sit in coach. I always have to beg people for the exit seats. I couldn’t fit in doorways… but number one, no girl looked at me in high school.”

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post, which Jason Kelce dubbed “the proposal heard ’round the world.”