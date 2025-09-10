 
Joe Jonas reacts to viral 'nose' backstage moment

Joe Jonas laughed off a viral video of him clearing his nose backstage, joking to fans, 'lol you never had a booger?'

Syeda Zahra Shamil
September 10, 2025

Joe Jonas is reminding fans that even celebrities have very human moments.

The Jonas Brothers singer went viral after a fan posted a TikTok clip showing him wiping his nose with a cloth while checking his reflection in a backstage mirror during a recent stop on the band’s JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour

At one point, he appeared to pick his nose before returning to the stage.

While the original video has since been made private, fans captured Jonas’ lighthearted response in the comments section. 

The musician wrote, “lol you never had a booger?” while earning laughs from followers who rushed to defend him.

“Y’all leave Joe alone…the man was making sure he didn’t have any BOOGERS in his nose,” one fan posted on X, while another joked, “I never thought I’d see Joe Jonas pick his nose but after all he is still just a man.”

According to People, Jonas has never shied away from owning up to awkward on-stage mishaps. 

In 2023, he revealed during a radio interview that he once had to leave mid-set after an accident in white pants, an embarrassing memory he laughed off with humor.

Furthermore, the Jonas Brothers are currently on the road for their anniversary JONAS20 tour, where they’ve been joined by surprise guests including Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Cabrera and the Plain White T’s.

