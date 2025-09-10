Olivia Attwood makes shocking confession about love life

Olivia Attwood talks about cheating and forgiveness

Olivia Attwood just gave out crucial love life advice.

The 34-year-old personality married Gillingham F.C. attacking midfielder Bradley Dack in London, in 2023 - but their relationship suffered infidelity in its early days.

Despite the Love Island star, who is leading the second installment of her hit ITV2 Bad Boyfriends show, said her and Bradley's marriage had a "rocky start."

Appearing on Lorraine Kelly's eponymous ITV morning magazine show, she explained: "Look, Brad and I had a rocky start.”

"There's no such thing as perfect, our relationship has ups and downs, for sure it's a collaborative thing, it's a work in progress,” the TV personality added.

Olivia continued, "It's not something I would recommend to everyone to forgive [cheating] and move on,” and then added, "It worked for us, I'd never gone back to an ex before, I never thought I would, but Brad was the exception!”

"In some cases, it can work. The maturity. We were like 20, 21, when we went. He was silly in the beginning, I was silly. You grow up together and learn how to behave,” Olivia further mentioned.

This comes after the Loose Women talent and Bradley’s relationship became a target of speculations after she was seen getting a little too cozy with Pete Wicks - whom she presents The Sunday Roast with Pete and Olivia on KISS Radio with.

A few days after returning back to the UK from her holiday with Pete in Ibiza, she denied being on the verge of a break up.

She told The Sun newspaper: "If I had something to say, I’d be saying it on my own [Instagram] story.

"All the gossip and stuff - people message me and go, ‘Oh, have you seen this?’ And, I do, but I’m quite disconnected from that stuff,” Olivia Attwood concluded at that time.