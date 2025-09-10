 
Geo News

Selena Gomez reveals who will play key role at Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez is spilling the beans on wedding planning with Benny Blanco

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Selena Gomez reveals who will be ring bearer at Benny Blanco wedding

Selena Gomez is sharing rare tidbits about her upcoming wedding to Benny Blanco.

Selena appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside her Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin and revealed who the ring bearer will be.

When asked how the wedding planning was going, she replied, "It’s wonderful, I’m very lucky. It’s going well, I’m so excited."

Martin joked, "I’m sure our invites are arriving any day now," prompting host Fallon to ask if the duo are invited

The Rare Beauty founder replied, "Course they are, Marty’s the ring bearer."

Comedian and actor Short then did a hilarious acting of how Martin would present the ring by getting on one knee and raising one hand, echoing Gollum from The Lord of the Rings.

"Here’s your ring, Selena. Take it," he said, making everyone laugh.

He then added, "We are all so excited because we love this lady and we love her fiancé, Bad Bunny."

Gomez yelled, "Benny Blanco."

"That’s two different people?" Martin asked and Short quipped, "Yeah completely, kind of the same."

Selena and Benny are reportedly getting married soon and have already sent out invites. former Wizards of Waverly Place and current Wizards Beyond Waverly Place costar David Henrie has confirmed that he’ll attend the wedding. Nicky Hilton also said her sister Paris would attend.

Selena Gomez’s bestie Taylor Swift was the first to claim a role for the wedding, commenting, "Yes I will be the flower girl," on the singer’s Instagram post announcing the engagement in December. 

Kate Moss opens up about close bond with late David Bowie
Kate Moss opens up about close bond with late David Bowie
Drew Barrymore spills the beans on her secret to tackling parenting burnout
Drew Barrymore spills the beans on her secret to tackling parenting burnout
Ozzy Osbourne honors late guitarist Randy Rhoads in new docuseries
Ozzy Osbourne honors late guitarist Randy Rhoads in new docuseries
Sir Paul McCartney revives Wings legacy with THIS move
Sir Paul McCartney revives Wings legacy with THIS move
David Beckham celebrates Guy Ritchie's birthday
David Beckham celebrates Guy Ritchie's birthday
Brooklyn Beckham turns to billionaire father-in-law for restaurant funding
Brooklyn Beckham turns to billionaire father-in-law for restaurant funding
Charlie Sheen recalls THIS Hollywood icon convincing him to go to rehab
Charlie Sheen recalls THIS Hollywood icon convincing him to go to rehab
Tyler Perry's lawyer speaks out after Derek Dixon
Tyler Perry's lawyer speaks out after Derek Dixon