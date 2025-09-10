Ed Sheeran releases rare statement about on U.S. move: Report

Ed Sheeran is setting the record straight after sparking headlines about a supposed move to the United States.

The 34-year-old Sapphire singer went viral earlier this week after saying on the 2 Johnnies podcast that he was “about to move to America” with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, and their two daughters, Lyra and Jupiter.

His remarks prompted speculation that he was permanently relocating.

On Tuesday, September 9, Sheeran clarified the comments in an Instagram Story, explaining that his move is strictly tied to his touring schedule.

“I’m not moving, I’m going on tour with my family and relocating to the continent I’m touring on,” he wrote. “Don’t wanna commute from London to San Diego obvz.”

The Grammy winner also pushed back on rumors that the decision was tax-related.

“This isn’t a tax thing, it’s USA not UAE. [I’ll] always pay tax in UK coz that’s where I live,” he added.

Sheeran’s Loop Tour begins in Europe this December before heading to Australia and New Zealand in early 2026.

North American dates are expected to follow.

His eighth studio album, Play, featuring singles including Sapphire and Camera, drops September 12.

Alongside the album, Sheeran has teamed up with ice cream brand Van Leeuwen for a bright new Play Pink flavor, inspired by the project’s playful aesthetic.