DC boss drops major insight about next 'Superman'

Major update on 'Man of Tomorrow' revealed

Since James Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow, there is little detail about the follow-up movie to Superman.



Until now. The filmmaker, while appearing on The Howard Stern Show, says the story of the forthcoming movie will revolve around Lex Luthor and Clark Kent teaming up, though forcefully, to fight a “much bigger threat.”

“It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat,” he shares.

In the meantime, the Man of Tomorrow is not a straight-up sequel to Superman. James, in a post on Threads earlier, clarified this when a fan asked him about it.

"I'm a little confused right now. Is this the same movie you've talked about in the past?" the question read.

"The one where you said Superman had a major role but wasn't exactly a sequel? Or is this a different movie, and this one is actually 'SUPERMAN 2'?"

"Yes, yes, sorry," he replied. "This is the same movie. Superman has a major role. It's not 'Superman 2.'"

It is in line with James's previous statement, where he told EW, "What I'm working on is in some way…I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes. But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

Man of Tomorrow will bow out in cinemas on July 9, 2027.