Kit Harington, Keira Knightley collaborate for ‘Harry Potter' audiobook

Kit Harington, Keira Knightley join forces for ‘Harry Potter’ audiobook

Kit Harrington and Keira Knightley have joined the Harry Potter audiobook series.

The Game of Thrones actor and Black Doves actress are among the 10 new stars lending their voices to the Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions.

Kit will voice Professor Lockhart with Keira will be voicing the notorious Professor Umbridge in the upcoming Pottermore Publishing and Audible project.

Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon and Gemma Whelan will voice Professor Lupin and Professor Sprout respectively, with Ruth Wilson voicing as Bellatrix Lestrange, Ambika Mod playing Nymphadora Tonks, and Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley.

For the new audiobooks, Simon Pegg will play Arthur Weasley, whose Hot Fuzz co-star Nick Frost is portraying Rubeus Hagrid in HBO's separate Harry Potter revival.

For the first three books - The Philosopher's Stone, Chamber of Secrets and Prisoner of Azkaban - Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester and Arabella Stanton will be the voices behind Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively.

It is also pertinent to mention that Arabella has also been cast as Hermione in HBO's reboot, alongside Dominic McLaughlin (Harry) and Alastair Stout (Ron).

And finally, for the final four audiobooks - Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince and the Deathly Hallows - Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan and Nina Barker-Francis will be playing Harry, Ron and Hermoine respectively.