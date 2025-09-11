Meghan Markle believed her life would be ‘Disney movie' after Royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s dream of a fairytale life with Prince Harry broke into a million pieces soon after she wedded into the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex became a turning point in the life of Prince Harry, nudging him into eventually leaving his position as a senior Royal.

Speaking about Meghan’s role in what media defines as ‘Megxit,’ former Royal butler Grant Harrold tells Page Six: “As soon as Meghan came into his life, everything changed.”

“It could be that Harry had his own awakening and suddenly decided he didn’t like the organisation, but the problem is that Meghan was with him when it happened,” he adds.

“The biggest change in Harry’s life is Meghan,” the expert notes.

“I think the problem with Meghan is that she went into the organisation and she assumed that after watching all the Disney princesses that she thought it was going to be like that,” he said.