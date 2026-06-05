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Palace shares King Charles emotional message on Lady Pamela Hicks death 

Lady Pamela Hicks death leaves King Charles 'saddened'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 05, 2026

Palace shares King Charles emotional message on Lady Pamela Hicks death 

Buckingham Palace released King Charles' emotional message following the passing of Lady Pamela Hicks.

According to the monarch's spokesperson, Charles "was greatly saddened to learn of the death of Lady Pamela Hicks, a sorrow tempered by the fondest memories and deepest gratitude for her long life and loyal service to Queen Elizabeth. 

"The King and Queen's thoughts are with Lady Pamela's family, as they mourn a woman whose warmth, wit and perspicacity always made such an impression, and who will be so dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her."

India Hicks shared the sad news via an Instagram post, sharing that her mother died peacefully at the age of 97. 

She paid tribute to her mother for living a remarkable life.

Fans sent love and support in the comments section. One wrote, "Your Mother was such a beauty. I'm so sorry, sorry."

"I am so very sorry. Sending you, your family and friends my deepest condolences and sympathies," another penned. 

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