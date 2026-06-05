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King Charles calls transition 'growth story of our time' in important message

King Charles marks World Environment Day with bold call for sustainable future
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 05, 2026

King Charles calls transition &apos;growth story of our time&apos; in important message
King Charles calls transition 'growth story of our time' in important message

King Charles has shared a powerful new message marking World Environment Day, describing it as a once-in-a-century opportunity to build a more sustainable future.

The message was released by the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) on Instagram, the global organisation founded by the King in 2020 to accelerate the transition to a sustainable economy. 

In the video, Charles highlights the enormous economic potential of environmental action, calling it "the greatest single opportunity for investors and shareholders that the world has seen in at least one hundred years."

Scenes of wind farms, solar installations, conservation efforts, and  environmental solutions show King's long-held belief that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

Founded by then-Prince Charles in 2020, the Sustainable Markets Initiative has grown into a major global platform bringing together CEOs, investors and policymakers to place sustainability at the heart of business decision-making. 

The organisation describes this transformation as "The Growth Story of Our Time." 

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