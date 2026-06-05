Archie, Lilibet safety warning issued despite Meghan Markle clarification

Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion received an alarming update, which must be stressful for Prince Harry.

Since her return to social media, the Duchess of Sussex has been sharing some family moments in the form of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's photos.

However, the pictures never revealed their faces.

Harry and Meghan, who are the biggest advocates of protecting kids from the online world, often faced heat for sharing their little ones on the internet.

Reports said that the Duke is not happy either with Meghan's decision to let the world see Archie and Lilibet in any way at such a young age.

To clear the air, Meghan's spokesperson told Newsweek, "By obscuring their faces, she is demonstrating the very principle she advocates for: giving children privacy, agency, and protection in an increasingly digital world."

However, a child psychologist, Dr Sasha Hall, still rang alarm bells.

As per the medical expert, "Rather than focusing solely on whether a face is visible, parents may benefit from thinking about what information the image reveals and whether their child might be comfortable with it remaining online in years to come."