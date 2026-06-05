 
Geo News

Archie, Lilibet safety warning issued despite Meghan Markle clarification

Meghan Markle receives serious advice after her social media move
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 05, 2026

Archie, Lilibet safety warning issued despite Meghan Markle clarification
Archie, Lilibet safety warning issued despite Meghan Markle clarification

Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion received an alarming update, which must be stressful for Prince Harry.

Since her return to social media, the Duchess of Sussex has been sharing some family moments in the form of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's photos. 

However, the pictures never revealed their faces. 

Harry and Meghan, who are the biggest advocates of protecting kids from the online world, often faced heat for sharing their little ones on the internet.

Reports said that the Duke is not happy either with Meghan's decision to let the world see Archie and Lilibet in any way at such a young age.

To clear the air, Meghan's spokesperson told Newsweek, "By obscuring their faces, she is demonstrating the very principle she advocates for: giving children privacy, agency, and protection in an increasingly digital world."

However, a child psychologist, Dr Sasha Hall, still rang alarm bells.

As per the medical expert, "Rather than focusing solely on whether a face is visible, parents may benefit from thinking about what information the image reveals and whether their child might be comfortable with it remaining online in years to come."

'Junglie' King Charles in 'profound shock' after fatal Royal Navy Helicopter crash video
'Junglie' King Charles in 'profound shock' after fatal Royal Navy Helicopter crash
King Charles' decades-old warning video released amid current crisis video
King Charles' decades-old warning video released amid current crisis
King Charles office issues statement after Harry shares UK news 
King Charles office issues statement after Harry shares UK news 
Lady Pamela Hicks, King's cousin, dies after winning hearts with chocolate secrets video
Lady Pamela Hicks, King's cousin, dies after winning hearts with chocolate secrets
Prince Harry drops major surprise about UK return in new message
Prince Harry drops major surprise about UK return in new message
King Charles calls transition 'growth story of our time' in important message video
King Charles calls transition 'growth story of our time' in important message
Duchess Sophie reminds fans of Kate's cancer announcement video
Duchess Sophie reminds fans of Kate's cancer announcement video
Duchess of Gloucester joins Princess Anne in backing conservation efforts video
Duchess of Gloucester joins Princess Anne in backing conservation efforts