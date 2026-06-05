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King Charles' decades-old warning video released amid current crisis

King Charles warned of danger in video message filmed more than five decades ago
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 05, 2026

King Charles&apos; decades-old warning video released amid current crisis
King Charles’ decades-old warning video released amid current crisis

King Charles raised serious issues as a young Prince of Wales, bringing the world's attention to the environmental crisis threatening future generations.

The King's Foundation and the royal family released video of the then Prince of Wales issuing serious warning, urging the world to protect the palnet.

The Palace states: "In 1970, at the age of 21, The King warned of the dangerous effects of plastic pollution on the environment. Over the five decades that have followed, His Majesty has continued to use his unique position to champion a sustainable future, wrote the palace."

The message, which highlights Harry and William's father's deep concern over today’s alarming crisis, continued: "Founded by His Majesty, as Prince of Wales, The King’s Foundation is underpinned by his philosophy of Harmony, which sees us as a part of nature, not apart from nature."

The video truly highlighted the King’s lifelong commitment to the environment.

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