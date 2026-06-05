Prince Harry drops major surprise about UK return in new message

Prince Harry delighted fans with a message about his UK return.

On June 5, the Duke of Sussex's team at Invictus Games surprised fans with a countdown to the biggest event.

As fans know, the Invictus Games will take centre stage in Birmingham in 2027. Harry's team announced that there are only 400 days left before the event.

There is also a chance that Harry will return to his home country for the Invictus event this summer, marking the one-year-to-go ceremony.

Reports also claimed that the Duke and his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, could reunite for a meeting, especially after Harry's plea to make amends with his family.

In an old interview with the BBC, Archie and Lilibet's father said that life is precious and he is ready for reconciliation.