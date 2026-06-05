King Charles office issues statement after Harry shares UK news

Buckingham Palace issued a fresh update on a key royal after Prince Harry made fans curious with a UK return countdown.

The royal family's official Instagram page shared details about Princess Anne's visit to Tall Ships Youth Trust, which aims to change young lives at sea.

The statement reads, "The Princess Royal has officially launched Challenger 5, the newest addition to the @tallshipsyt fleet!

"Designed as a ‘floating classroom’, Challenger 5 will give even more young people the chance to develop new skills, build confidence, and realise their potential at sea.

"During a visit to Portsmouth, HRH met staff, volunteers, and young people involved with Tall Ships Youth Trust, a youth development and outdoor learning charity, and toured the new vessel before it sets sail on its first adventures."

This message from the royal family came after Harry's Invictus Games team shared that 400 days to go till the Birmingham Games.