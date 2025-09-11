Harry Styles meets Zoe Kravitz's dad Lenny amid 'casual' romance

Zoe Kravitz introduces Harry Style to close ones

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles are taking their bond further ahead, as the actress is introducing the singer to her close ones.

Following the recent reports of Zoe and Harry's "casual" romance, the One Direction alum met the Blink Twice actress's father, Lenny Kravitz, as per People.

As per a source, the Caught Stealing star is spending more time with the singer-songwriter and was seen strolling hand-in-hand on the streets of New York City.

Zoe and Harry "have great chemistry, lots to talk about and seem to be having fun together," the insider told the outlet,

"Over the weekend, Harry even met up with Zoe's dad over lunch", the insider noted of the 61-year-old rock star.

According to the source, Lenny enjoyed the time with the pair and Zoe has also been introducing Harry to her close circle.

"Everyone looked like they had a great time. She’s also been introducing Harry to friends.

"This feels more than casual," the tattler added.

This came after a tipster told the Sun that Zoe finds Harry's vibe like her dad.

"[Harry] treats everyone the same, whether they are famous or not, and she’s found that refreshing. Lenny is like that… to be kind, to never be a diva," the publisher reported later in August.

The pair's romance rumors first sparked when the Harry and Zoe were reportedly spotted arm-in-arm in Rome in August and were previously seen “snogging like teenagers” at a London restaurant just days earlier.