Bad Bunny says he snubbed US tour due to fear of 'ICE'

Bad Bunny admits he had a concerning reason for not including America in his upcoming musical tour.

The singer told I-D in a recent interview that he snubbed U.S out of Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour because of the fear of ICE.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the US, and none of them were out of hate—I’ve performed there many times,” he said. “All of [the shows] have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the US. But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the US…

“People from the US could come here to see the show,” he continued.

“Latinos and Puerto Ricans of the United States could also travel here, or to any part of the world. But there was the issue of—like, f****** ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”