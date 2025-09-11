Jennifer Aniston admits 'Morning Show' role reflects parts of her own self

Jennifer Aniston admits she sees herself in 'Morning Show's Alex Levy role

Jennifer Aniston lifted the lid on bond with her role as news anchor Alex Levy.

The 56-year-old actress opened up about comparing her real life with the reel life character in a recent chat with People at the The Morning Show season 4's New York City premiere.

In the Apple TV+ series Aniston portrays the role news anchor Alex Levy, also starring Reese Witherspoon, as the onscreen co-anchor.

Comparing her role and personal life she admitted "there's definitely some mirroring going on"

The Friends alum also expressed her love for the character noting her Alex is more confident and expressive as well as knows how to handle fame.

"Oh my goodness," Aniston exclaimed, noting, "I think Alex is a lot more expressive and verbal than I am."

The role feels healing because her character deals with things differently.

"There's a little bit of — you get that out of your system, in the best way."

"She's been such a fun character to play," Aniston gushed. "I love playing her."

Back in Summers the actress told the outlet how she is allowing herself to travel more and take less work.

"It's so critical, I know, but I'm not good at it," Aniston said of taking breaks between busy schedule. "I'm trying to take it easy, because this was a really intensive few years of work."