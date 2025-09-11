 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham 'longs' to be grandma but 'pushed aside' by Brooklyn, Nicola: Source

Victoria Beckham left worried she’ll be cut off from son Brooklyn’s future

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Victoria Beckham left worried she’ll miss out on grandchild moments
Victoria Beckham left worried she’ll miss out on grandchild moments

Victoria Beckham is reportedly terrified that her son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz will shut her out of their baby plans.

The couple, who recently renewed their vows in the absence of the Beckham clan, is reportedly planning to have a baby.

However, amid the ongoing tensions with Brooklyn and Nicola, the wife of David Beckham is "heartbroken" over "fears" of missing her future grandchild.

"Victoria longs to be an involved grandmother, but she’s deeply afraid that opportunity will never come. Brooklyn was once inseparable from her – always her little boy," a source told RadarOnline.com

"Now she feels pushed aside, and the idea of being left out when they have a baby is breaking her heart."

A second source added that Nicola "shield(s)" Brooklyn and "keep him firmly within her circle," this behaviour "often leaves Victoria feeling like she's on the outside."

The former Spice Girls member's "biggest fear is that when a baby arrives, she'll either be the last to hear about it or left out completely," the tipster added.

Previously Brooklyn had expressed his desire to be a dad after his marriage to Nicola saying, "I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around."

"My dad was young when he had me – he was 23 and I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."

A third source told the outlet, Nicola and Brooklyn "have been trying for a baby for a while, but it hasn't been easy. It's been an emotional journey they've chosen to keep quiet, and it's clearly taking a toll on them."

Bad Bunny says he snubbed US tour due to fear of 'ICE'
Bad Bunny says he snubbed US tour due to fear of 'ICE'
JoJo Siwa admits her biggest ‘craving' when it comes to Chris Hughes relationship
JoJo Siwa admits her biggest ‘craving' when it comes to Chris Hughes relationship
DC boss drops major insight about next 'Superman'
DC boss drops major insight about next 'Superman'
Kumail Nanjiani, wife mourn loss of cat Bagel: 'Our tiny perfect angel'
Kumail Nanjiani, wife mourn loss of cat Bagel: 'Our tiny perfect angel'
Offset wants ex-wife Cardi B to 'win' amid new album release
Offset wants ex-wife Cardi B to 'win' amid new album release
Harry Styles meets Zoe Kravitz's dad Lenny amid 'casual' romance
Harry Styles meets Zoe Kravitz's dad Lenny amid 'casual' romance
Kit Harington, Keira Knightley collaborate for ‘Harry Potter' audiobook
Kit Harington, Keira Knightley collaborate for ‘Harry Potter' audiobook
Scarlett Johansson jokes about daughter's 'rude' back-to-school timing
Scarlett Johansson jokes about daughter's 'rude' back-to-school timing