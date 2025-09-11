Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's secret baby struggle revealed

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz face tough road in baby journey: Insider

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s baby plans are taking an emotional toll, as the couple have been struggling to conceive.

Amid the tensions with dad David Beckham and mom Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn and his wife have "been trying for a baby for a while."

After their vows renewal ceremony they have been dealing with this "quiet" struggle

"But it hasn't been easy," a source told RadarOnline.com. "It's been an emotional journey they've chosen to keep quiet, and it's clearly taking a toll on them."

On the other hand Victoria is heartbroken over "fears" of missing her future grandchild.

"Victoria longs to be an involved grandmother, but she’s deeply afraid that opportunity will never come," an insider told the outlet.

Previously Brooklyn had expressed his desire to be a dad after his marriage to Nicola saying, "I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around."

"My dad was young when he had me – he was 23 and I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."