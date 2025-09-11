 
Geo News

Tom Holland marks major milestone in sobriety journey

The actor admitted sobriety gave him 'brand-new identity'

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Tom Holland opens up about life-changing sobriety journey
Tom Holland opens up about life-changing sobriety journey

Tom Holland is marking an "amazing" milestone in his sobriety journey

The 29-year-old actor celebrated his over three years of quitting drinking alcohol, admitting the journey was life-changing

In a recent chat with Esquire on Tuesday, September 9, the Spiderman actor shed the light on how he is feeling about his sobriety accomplishment.

“It feels amazing,” Tom told the outlet.

“A little bit like a brand-new identity almost," he confessed.

Gushing over his non-alcoholic beer company, Bero's success, Tom said, "I’m really proud of it."

He went on to say, "Every day we’re making big steps in the right direction, and we’re growing every day—thinking of new ways to innovate and coming up with new ideas for products,” he added.

"We have some exciting stuff that we’re developing for the winter of this year and the summer of next year, which I’m really excited about,” Tom noted, adding, “It’s an ever-changing, ever-growing process.”

Earlier in 2025, Tom opened up about his struggle with wanting alcohol.

“My problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far," he told Men's Health.

Bad Bunny says he snubbed US tour due to fear of 'ICE'
Bad Bunny says he snubbed US tour due to fear of 'ICE'
JoJo Siwa admits her biggest ‘craving' when it comes to Chris Hughes relationship
JoJo Siwa admits her biggest ‘craving' when it comes to Chris Hughes relationship
DC boss drops major insight about next 'Superman'
DC boss drops major insight about next 'Superman'
Kumail Nanjiani, wife mourn loss of cat Bagel: 'Our tiny perfect angel'
Kumail Nanjiani, wife mourn loss of cat Bagel: 'Our tiny perfect angel'
Offset wants ex-wife Cardi B to 'win' amid new album release
Offset wants ex-wife Cardi B to 'win' amid new album release
Harry Styles meets Zoe Kravitz's dad Lenny amid 'casual' romance
Harry Styles meets Zoe Kravitz's dad Lenny amid 'casual' romance
Kit Harington, Keira Knightley collaborate for ‘Harry Potter' audiobook
Kit Harington, Keira Knightley collaborate for ‘Harry Potter' audiobook
Scarlett Johansson jokes about daughter's 'rude' back-to-school timing
Scarlett Johansson jokes about daughter's 'rude' back-to-school timing