Tom Holland marks major milestone in sobriety journey

Tom Holland opens up about life-changing sobriety journey

Tom Holland is marking an "amazing" milestone in his sobriety journey

The 29-year-old actor celebrated his over three years of quitting drinking alcohol, admitting the journey was life-changing

In a recent chat with Esquire on Tuesday, September 9, the Spiderman actor shed the light on how he is feeling about his sobriety accomplishment.

“It feels amazing,” Tom told the outlet.

“A little bit like a brand-new identity almost," he confessed.

Gushing over his non-alcoholic beer company, Bero's success, Tom said, "I’m really proud of it."

He went on to say, "Every day we’re making big steps in the right direction, and we’re growing every day—thinking of new ways to innovate and coming up with new ideas for products,” he added.

"We have some exciting stuff that we’re developing for the winter of this year and the summer of next year, which I’m really excited about,” Tom noted, adding, “It’s an ever-changing, ever-growing process.”

Earlier in 2025, Tom opened up about his struggle with wanting alcohol.

“My problem was that I would have one drink and be fine, and then I would just go too far," he told Men's Health.