Tom Holland reveals why he gets 'Spider-Man' suit 'every 2 weeks'

Tom Holland reveals Spider-Man suit secret fans didn’t expect

Tom Holland is revealing an unknown insight about his Spider-Man suit.

During a recent chat with Esquire as a fresh face of Prada for its new fragrance Paradigme, the 29-year-old actor unveiled how often he gets a new Spider-Man suit.

Holland confessed that the superhero costume doesn’t last long as it gets "musty" over time.

As the outlet asked about the durability, the interviewer asked if the suit decays or get fusty overtime, Tom agreed, saying, "Yeah, it definitely does."

"I probably get a new suit every two weeks, I reckon," Tom added.

This came after Tom began filming of the upcoming installment of the superhero franchise, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in August.

Elsewhere in the interview he talked about his role as Peter Parker and what he wants to do for fans, "For me, I want to do justice to Peter Parker’s character. I want to bring the fans something that’s really worthy of their time, and I’m very grateful for their investment in our franchise."

"I did a lot of sneaky research online—looking at what people were saying in the interim between Spider-Man: No Way Home and now Spider-Man: Brand New Day," he added. "I really just kind of put together a vibe of what people were looking for and went to Marvel and said, 'This is what I think we should be doing.' And I think that’s exactly what we are doing. So it’s been a really fun process developing the movie.