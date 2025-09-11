Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz's romance ‘feels more than casual': Source

Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz's romance appears serious, says insiders

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are seemingly getting closer.

A source privy to People revealed that the Batman actress and the singer-songwriter "have great chemistry" and they are taking their bonds further ahead.

Insiders previously revealed to TMZ that the couple were casually dating but as per a recent report by the first outlet, things feel "more than casual" between Zoe and Harry.

The pair "have great chemistry, lots to talk about and seem to be having fun together," the tipster shared.

Moreover, Zoe has even let Harry meet her father Lenny Kravitz over lunch.

"Over the weekend, Harry even met up with Zoe's dad over lunch", the insider noted of the 61-year-old rock star.

"Everyone looked like they had a great time. She’s also been introducing Harry to friends.

"This feels more than casual," the bird chirped.

Back in August a source told The Sun that Zoe finds Harry's vibe like her dad.

"[Harry] treats everyone the same, whether they are famous or not, and she’s found that refreshing. Lenny is like that… to be kind, to never be a diva," the publisher reported.

The pair's romance rumors first sparked when Harry and Zoe were reportedly spotted arm-in-arm in Rome in August and were previously seen “snogging like teenagers” at a London restaurant just days earlier.