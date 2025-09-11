Julia Roberts admits she was a 'strict' mom for THIS reason

Julia Roberts reveals strict rules she set for her kids

Julia Roberts dished some rare insights into her strict parenting with husband Danny Moder.

The 57-year-old actress shared in an inaugural issue of 72 Magazine, obtained by US Weekly that she and her husband wanted their kids to grow with "values" so they set few stricts rules.

"I think they were, for sure, some of the last kids in their peer groups to get phones and stuff like that," Robert told the publisher about limiting her kids' internet access.

"When they were younger, certainly, Danny and I would have been considered some of the stricter parents. Not like we’re laying down the law, but these are the rules and they don’t change," she explained. "Here’s the boundary of your life and it does not shift"

For the unversed, Roberts and Moder are parents to 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and 18-year-old son Henry

The mom of three revealed that rules for her kids were already set between her and her longtime husband, noting, "You don’t ask me and get an answer and then go ask dad and get a different answer. That doesn’t happen. It will never happen."

"I think that is what creates the stability that then allows them to feel secure because you know there is this fixed world of love and safety that exists unconditionally," Roberts detailed the

Elsewhere in the interview that will be published on September 12, the Notting Hill star shared that she and Moder as parents "want (their) kids to grow up with values."

"I think part of it is just Danny and I are definitely aligned in our core values and always have been."