 
Geo News

David Beckham puts sweet surprise in daughter Harper's lunch box

The former footballer is dad to one daughter and three sons

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 11, 2025

David Beckham surprises daughter Harper with THIS sweet thing in lunch box
David Beckham surprises daughter Harper with THIS sweet thing in lunch box

David Beckham is making sure his daughter Harper gets treated well with love.

The professional football player took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 10, to share a glimpse of him preparing his 14-year-old daughter's lunch box.

As schools have reopened after summer break, the proud father took his time out to pack his daughter a meal for school but with a sweet twist.

David Beckham puts sweet surprise in daughter Harpers lunch box

Taking to his stories David shared he prepared his daughter a salad, hoping she would like as he put a big heart shaped cut tomato over the vegetables.

"Made this salad for Harper's school snack today," David shared along with a picture of the glass taper with colorful veggies including corn, lettuce, carrots, spinach and a big tomato chunk.

"Hope she doesn't find (heart emoji) embarassing," he wrote referring to the heart shaped cut emoji.

"Now she is 14," he noted, adding two laughing emojis.

For the unversed along with Harper, David shares three sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, with wife Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham 'longs' to be grandma but 'pushed aside' by Brooklyn, Nicola: Source
Victoria Beckham 'longs' to be grandma but 'pushed aside' by Brooklyn, Nicola: Source
James Gunn makes sweet remarks for 'Supergirl' star
James Gunn makes sweet remarks for 'Supergirl' star
Jennifer Aniston admits 'Morning Show' role reflects parts of her own self
Jennifer Aniston admits 'Morning Show' role reflects parts of her own self
Bad Bunny says he snubbed US tour due to fear of 'ICE'
Bad Bunny says he snubbed US tour due to fear of 'ICE'
JoJo Siwa admits her biggest ‘craving' when it comes to Chris Hughes relationship
JoJo Siwa admits her biggest ‘craving' when it comes to Chris Hughes relationship
DC boss drops major insight about next 'Superman'
DC boss drops major insight about next 'Superman'
Kumail Nanjiani, wife mourn loss of cat Bagel: 'Our tiny perfect angel'
Kumail Nanjiani, wife mourn loss of cat Bagel: 'Our tiny perfect angel'
Offset wants ex-wife Cardi B to 'win' amid new album release
Offset wants ex-wife Cardi B to 'win' amid new album release