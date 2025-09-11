David Beckham puts sweet surprise in daughter Harper's lunch box

David Beckham surprises daughter Harper with THIS sweet thing in lunch box

David Beckham is making sure his daughter Harper gets treated well with love.

The professional football player took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 10, to share a glimpse of him preparing his 14-year-old daughter's lunch box.

As schools have reopened after summer break, the proud father took his time out to pack his daughter a meal for school but with a sweet twist.

Taking to his stories David shared he prepared his daughter a salad, hoping she would like as he put a big heart shaped cut tomato over the vegetables.

"Made this salad for Harper's school snack today," David shared along with a picture of the glass taper with colorful veggies including corn, lettuce, carrots, spinach and a big tomato chunk.

"Hope she doesn't find (heart emoji) embarassing," he wrote referring to the heart shaped cut emoji.

"Now she is 14," he noted, adding two laughing emojis.

For the unversed along with Harper, David shares three sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, with wife Victoria Beckham.