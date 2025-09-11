Polly Holliday, waitress on TV show 'Alice,' passes away at 88

'Alice' star Polly Holliday is no more

Polly Holliday, best known for her role in the 1976 TV show Alice, has passed away. She was 88.

Golden Globe-winning actress breathed her last at her home in Manhattan, Dennis Aspland, on September 9, as per USA TODAY.

Polly rose to fame after playing the sassy waitress, Florence Jean Castleberry, in the CBS sitcom Alice. The Alabama-born stage actress portrayed the beloved character in four seasons of the sitcom. She also appeared in a spin-off series of Alice, titled Flo.

Throughout her acting journey, the Alabama-born TV star won two Golden Globes in 1979 and 1980.

Polly also appeared in several movies, including Moon Over Parador, The Parent Trap, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Mr. Wrong.

In 1990, the actress also received a Tony nomination for her performance as Big Mama in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.

As per IMDb, Polly was born in Jasper, Alabama, on July 2, 1937. Her father was a housewife and her father was a truck driver. She graduated from Childersburg High School in 1959.

“We’d eat at truck stops, and there would always be a waitress like Flo with a joke ready,” the actress told People magazine in 1980.

“The men would say all kinds of risqué things to her, but it was understood that it wasn’t serious, just a way to make everybody’s day happier," she added.