Selena Gomez reveals why she reprised role in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel

Selena Gomez starred as Alex Russo in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' from 2007 to 2012

September 11, 2025

Selena Gomez has recently revealed the reason why she reprised her role in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

During an interview with Allure, the American actress and singer candidly discussed her experience of filming the series and its reboot.

Recalling when she was 15 years old, the actress said, "I was in these crucial years of my brain developing," referring to the series' premiere in October 2007.

Talking about the cast members of the series, she continued, "And all of those people that are on the show with us have grown and evolved, and I want them to be in my life."

Gomez plays Alex Russo, the main protagonist and a rebellious middle child who struggles with her wizard training in the series alongside David Henrie, Jennifer Stone, Jake T. Austin, and David DeLuise.

Referring to her guest appearance in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, she told the publication, "I think that's why I always go back. I genuinely feel like I owe a big part of my life to that show."

Meanwhile, the Only Murders in the Building actress shared that her 12-year-old half-sister, Gracie, from her mother’s second marriage, is watching the reboot.

Before concluding, Selena Gomez said, "It's a home. It's safe. My sister just gets a kick out of it, so half the reason I'm doing it is for her."

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Friday, September 12, 2025.

