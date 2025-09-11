Archie, Lilibet's ‘unique situation' comes into view as George, Charlotte, Louis' cousins

Future of Prince Harry’s kids hypothesized: report

The future of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet has just become a major point of chatter in circles, and its come during Prince Harry’s four day trip to the UK.

A writer for The Telegraph, Kate Williams even penned a piece hypothesizing a possible rekindling of bonds with the Windsors’ when Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet grow up.

In her eyes, “Thankfully, matters have moved on from Stephen and Matilda fighting for the throne, and cousins presiding over nations at war with each other.”

“In recent years, as much has been apparent not just from the cousins who surrounded the late Queen but from the relationship Harry and William have enjoyed with their own cousins, particularly Zara and Peter Philips, as well as Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Plus “growing up, the brothers were often happiest in summer holidays at Balmoral, spending hours outside with Zara and Peter.

That is why Ms Williams’ added “there may be little chance of Archie and Lilibet holidaying with George, Charlotte and Louis at Balmoral over the summer, but it is quite possible that they will seek to strike up a relationship with their cousins as they grow older.”

It comes given the reality of being royal, for it is a siation where “cousins understand the unique situation of being royal – and they can always be trusted in a world where friends sell stories.” It even led the writer to speculate whether “perhaps Archie and Lilibet will forge a bond with George, Charlotte and Louis,” should they keep confidences.

Before concluding she also offered a glimpse into a hypothetical future where “perhaps one day the cousins will stand together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, side by side with the future King George.”