Jennifer Lopez shines bright at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' special screening

Jennifer Lopez stuns in brown blazer at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' special screening

Jennifer Lopez looked sensational as she arrived at the promotional event for her forthcoming movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, on Wednesday.

The special screening for the upcoming musical film was held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles on September 10.

The 56-year-old actress and singer attended the event along with her co-star Tonatiuh and director Bill Condon.

For the special screening, Jennifer wore a fitted brown blazer that highlighted her slender waist.

The Atlas star, who looked in high spirits at the event, styled her blazer with matching trousers and a polka dot blouse.

For those unversed, the Kiss of the Spider Woman will be released in cinemas on October 10.

Alongside Jennifer, Tonatiuh, and Diego Luna play lead roles in the film.

"Valentín (Luna), a political prisoner, shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a window dresser convicted of public indecency," an official synopsis for the film read.

"The two form an unlikely bond as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite silver screen diva, Ingrid Luna (Lopez)," as per synopsis.

The official trailer of the musical film was dropped last month on August 20.