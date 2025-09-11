 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian reveals rare glimpse of son Rocky's face

Kourtney Kardashian shares 22-month-old son with Travis Barker and three other children with ex-Scot Disick

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Kourtney Kardashian reveals brief glimpse of toddler son Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian reveals brief glimpse of toddler son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian Barker revealed her toddler son Rocky Thirteen's face in her recent social media uploads.

The Kardashians star, 46, posted a fresh round of family photos from her time on the road with her drummer husband Travis Barker, 49, during Blink-182’s One More Time Tour stop in Florida.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals rare glimpse of son Rockys face

One photo was even a subtle reveal of their 22-months-old son, whose face was briefly visible as he ran through the grass in one of the photos.

Another photo showed Rocky enjoying an aquarium visit with his dad while a separate image showed a stuffed animal propped up on a hotel bed.

The glimpses mark a rare public appearance for Rocky as the couple has mostly kept their son out of the spotlight since his birth in late 2023.

Kardashian's other kids—Reign, 10, and Penelope, 13, whom she shares with ex-Scott Disick—were also part of the tour.

In the carousel, Penelope is seen waiting patiently in an elevator, while Reign shows off his skateboarding moves in an empty parking lot.

“Tour adventures : part 1,” Kardashian captioned the post. However, her eldest son Mason, 15, was notably absent from the photos.

Barker, who also shares children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—Landon, 21, Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 26—has been sharing his own moments from the family tour on Instagram. While his recent uploads featured Kourtney and Rocky, the toddler’s face remained hidden in those shots.

The rocker also included a crosswalk moment with Rocky and a scenic picture of the trio.

Polly Holliday, waitress on TV show 'Alice,' passes away at 88
Polly Holliday, waitress on TV show 'Alice,' passes away at 88
Beele reacts to ex-girlfriend's allegations of leaking intimate video
Beele reacts to ex-girlfriend's allegations of leaking intimate video
Kanye West teen documentarian says he wants to tell ‘beautiful story'
Kanye West teen documentarian says he wants to tell ‘beautiful story'
Tom Holland reveals why he gets 'Spider-Man' suit 'every 2 weeks'
Tom Holland reveals why he gets 'Spider-Man' suit 'every 2 weeks'
Orlando Bloom admits he was always 'angry' during the shoot of 'The Cut'
Orlando Bloom admits he was always 'angry' during the shoot of 'The Cut'
David Beckham puts sweet surprise in daughter Harper's lunch box
David Beckham puts sweet surprise in daughter Harper's lunch box
Tom Holland over the moon as business grows
Tom Holland over the moon as business grows
Julia Roberts admits she was a 'strict' mom for THIS reason
Julia Roberts admits she was a 'strict' mom for THIS reason