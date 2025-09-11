Kourtney Kardashian reveals rare glimpse of son Rocky's face

Kourtney Kardashian reveals brief glimpse of toddler son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian Barker revealed her toddler son Rocky Thirteen's face in her recent social media uploads.

The Kardashians star, 46, posted a fresh round of family photos from her time on the road with her drummer husband Travis Barker, 49, during Blink-182’s One More Time Tour stop in Florida.

One photo was even a subtle reveal of their 22-months-old son, whose face was briefly visible as he ran through the grass in one of the photos.

Another photo showed Rocky enjoying an aquarium visit with his dad while a separate image showed a stuffed animal propped up on a hotel bed.

The glimpses mark a rare public appearance for Rocky as the couple has mostly kept their son out of the spotlight since his birth in late 2023.

Kardashian's other kids—Reign, 10, and Penelope, 13, whom she shares with ex-Scott Disick—were also part of the tour.

In the carousel, Penelope is seen waiting patiently in an elevator, while Reign shows off his skateboarding moves in an empty parking lot.

“Tour adventures : part 1,” Kardashian captioned the post. However, her eldest son Mason, 15, was notably absent from the photos.

Barker, who also shares children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—Landon, 21, Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana, 26—has been sharing his own moments from the family tour on Instagram. While his recent uploads featured Kourtney and Rocky, the toddler’s face remained hidden in those shots.

The rocker also included a crosswalk moment with Rocky and a scenic picture of the trio.