Ben Affleck and Matt Damon tease new film projects after 'The Rip'

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon teamed up for 'The Rip' which will be released on January 16, 2026

September 11, 2025

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have opened up about plans for future film collaborations following their roles in The Rip.

While promoting their upcoming movie, the duo candidly talked about their experience of filming the upcoming movie together.

Referring to the three movies, The Last Duel, Air, and The Rip, that they have done together in past three years, Damon said, “Who cares if we oversaturate the marketplace with movies, we’re both in? We’re crazy if we don’t take advantage of the fact that we are both still here and able to do this.”

Recalling his experience of working with his childhood friend, Affleck chimed in, “Every time I act with Matt is a humbling experience because I learn to appreciate further just how good an actor he is.

“He is so understated, so real and so honest — it’s the opposite of a ‘showy’ performance, and I think what he does is more difficult.

“When you know someone as long as I’ve known Matt, you develop a pretty good sense of what is real and what isn’t and it’s almost impossible to catch Matt acting," Affleck heaped praise over Damon’s acting.

"He is really a master of realism and it’s something I deeply admire about him. One of many things,” the Batman actor added before signing off.

The duo’s upcoming movie, The Rip, is scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 16, 2026.

The crime thriller movie revolves around a team of Miami police officers, who discover millions of dollars in raid, which leads to internal distrust.

