King Charles, Prince Harry reunion signals thaw in royal tensions

King Charles, Prince Harry meeting hints at new chapter for royal family

King Charles and Prince Harry met face to face after weeks of speculations in what many see as an important step towards healing their strained relationship.

The meeting was the first time the father-son duo saw each other in over 18 months, since Harry returned to the UK following news of the King’s cancer diagnosis.

According to a royal expert, now that the Duke of Sussex has dropped his legal fight with the Home Office, one of the key issues causing friction, there’s fresh hope for a new beginning.

The Express’ royal editor Emily Ferguson penned, “In May, Prince Harry also drew criticism for fuelling speculation about the King’s health, after saying he does not ‘know how much longer my father has left.’

She added, “But now he has drawn a line under his personal crusade against the Home Office, which was understood to be at the heart of the rift between father and son, there is a chance to start afresh.”

“The King, who sources have long claimed is ‘a forgiving man, who very much loves his son,’ is proving that he is willing to make the first steps towards reconciliation.”

Ferguson went on to pen that Charles is eager to spend time with Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, “having last seen Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, three years ago and iron out the differences with his youngest son.”

“It may just be one meeting, but I’m sure the whole nation will agree that the meeting has been a long time coming and marks a huge step in the right direction,” she continued.

“Father and son are back on speaking terms, and it paves the way for more frequent returns for the Duke, who is keen to return to homesoil.”