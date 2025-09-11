 
Selena Gomez reveals piece of advice that shaped her work ethic

Selena Gomez shares a surprising advice she received from her grandpa

September 11, 2025

Selena Gomez has shared a piece of advice she received from her grandpa.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, the 33-year-old singer revealed that her secret to being successful at work lies in punctuality.

"My papa used to say, 'If you are on time, you're already late.' So that means I get to places 30 minutes before, or my team has had to trick me because I show up so early, but I like to be prepared, and to say hi and not be rushed," Selena told podcast host Amy Poehler.

"The feeling of being rushed is very stressful," added the Rare Beauty founder.

Later in the interview, Selena also praised her Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin, saying their work ethic also inspires her to bring her best.

"They've been working for so long, and if I'm tired and they're not, sometimes, I'm like 'Whoa, OK. I can do this,'" said Selena.

The Love On hitmaker feels "very lucky" to have had the opportunity to work with people who value punctuality.

"I think it's disrespectful," she said. "I would feel like a puppy dog with my tail in between my legs the whole day at work if I made the crew wait even 30 minutes. I'd be like so sorry."

In addition to a successful career in the entertainment and music industry, Selena is also the founder of a wildly successful beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

In September last year, Bloomberg reported that Selena's net worth had exceeded $1 billion, adding that the bulk of her wealth came from her beauty brand.

