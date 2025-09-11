 
Geo News

Kathy Bates finally speaks out against critics and addresses 100-pound weight loss

Following a 100-pound weight loss Kathy Bates has finally decided to address the critics in the most candid fashion she knows how

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Kathy Bates finally addresses her critics after 100-pound weight loss
Kathy Bates finally addresses her critics after 100-pound weight loss

Actor Kathy Bates has just taken a swipe at critics who keep hounding on her weight loss efforts.

The conversation started when she sat for an interview with Variety, following her 100 pound weight-loss efforts.

Whats pertinent to mention is that the actor attempted this drastic transformation to help manage her Type 2 diabetes, according to JustJared.

Thus, in her clapback she started by saying, “People say, ‘Well, it was the Ozempic’. F*** you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this.”

“I got this diagnosis about diabetes — my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril. When they said ‘diabetes,’ I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight.”

Only then “when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off,” she added clarifying her position.

At one point in the conversation she even highlighted how big a ‘juxtaposition’ it felt to lose the weight and see her show Matlock attain success.

““I finally feel like I’m who I am,” she recounts thinking. Because “I’ve fought my way through the rapids.”

Bates even took a trip down memory lane and recounted the time when she was nominated for the 2025 Emmy Awards and the stylist “she had a beautiful dress for me to try. I looked at it on the hanger, and I thought, ‘That’s not gonna fit.’ I put it on, and it fit, and I just melted down.”

“I just started crying and crying. I’m still figuring out what it’s like to be without all of that weight,” she continued. “What was it for? What was I hiding myself from? What are the emotions that are pouring out because I don’t have that armor? It just really surprised me, really shocked me,” she said before signing off too. 

Bowen Yang addresses 'SNL' costar Heidi Gardner's shock exit amid cast cuts
Bowen Yang addresses 'SNL' costar Heidi Gardner's shock exit amid cast cuts
Selena Gomez reveals piece of advice that shaped her work ethic
Selena Gomez reveals piece of advice that shaped her work ethic
'The Man in My Basement' director breaks silence ahead of film drop
'The Man in My Basement' director breaks silence ahead of film drop
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon tease new film projects after 'The Rip'
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon tease new film projects after 'The Rip'
Jennifer Lopez shines bright at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' special screening video
Jennifer Lopez shines bright at 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' special screening
Kourtney Kardashian reveals rare glimpse of son Rocky's face
Kourtney Kardashian reveals rare glimpse of son Rocky's face
Selena Gomez reveals why she reprised role in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel
Selena Gomez reveals why she reprised role in 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel
Channing Tatum gives rare insights into bond with daughter Everly
Channing Tatum gives rare insights into bond with daughter Everly