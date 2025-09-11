Kathy Bates finally speaks out against critics and addresses 100-pound weight loss

Kathy Bates finally addresses her critics after 100-pound weight loss

Actor Kathy Bates has just taken a swipe at critics who keep hounding on her weight loss efforts.

The conversation started when she sat for an interview with Variety, following her 100 pound weight-loss efforts.

Whats pertinent to mention is that the actor attempted this drastic transformation to help manage her Type 2 diabetes, according to JustJared.

Thus, in her clapback she started by saying, “People say, ‘Well, it was the Ozempic’. F*** you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this.”

“I got this diagnosis about diabetes — my father died of it; his mother died of it; one of my sisters is in peril. When they said ‘diabetes,’ I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight.”

Only then “when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off,” she added clarifying her position.

At one point in the conversation she even highlighted how big a ‘juxtaposition’ it felt to lose the weight and see her show Matlock attain success.

““I finally feel like I’m who I am,” she recounts thinking. Because “I’ve fought my way through the rapids.”

Bates even took a trip down memory lane and recounted the time when she was nominated for the 2025 Emmy Awards and the stylist “she had a beautiful dress for me to try. I looked at it on the hanger, and I thought, ‘That’s not gonna fit.’ I put it on, and it fit, and I just melted down.”

“I just started crying and crying. I’m still figuring out what it’s like to be without all of that weight,” she continued. “What was it for? What was I hiding myself from? What are the emotions that are pouring out because I don’t have that armor? It just really surprised me, really shocked me,” she said before signing off too.