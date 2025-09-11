Sir Ringo Starr loves performing live despite age

Sir Ringo Starr admits loving live performances and does not plan to quit

Sir Ringo Starr just expressed that he gets a thrill from performing live.

The Beatles legend has been dominating stages for almost four decades now and he has no plans of retiring just yet.

Speaking to assembled media at Riverside Theater in Milwaukee before beginning his latest US tour with his All Starr Band, Ringo said: “We have to tour to get the pleasure of playing to people. I love playing live.”

“I’ve been doing this since 1989 and it just works. We are a band, this group of guys who were in their own bands, including me,” he added.

The former Beatles drummer continued, “I’m still touring. You never think you’re going to get this far. And I’m still doing what I love to do.”

“It’s something I love to do,” Ringo further mentioned.

This comes after the iconic musician opened up about the fact that his passion for music and that he gets to pursue it, keeps him young.

Ahead of his 85th birthday in July, Ringo told the New York Times newspaper: "It blows me away. I look in the mirror and I’m 24. I never got older than 24."

"I love what I'm doing,” he told the outlet at that time, adding, "When I first started... my mother would come to the gigs. She would always say, ‘You know, son, I always feel you’re at your happiest when you’re playing your drums.’ So she noticed. And I do."

"I live in the now. I didn’t plan any of it. I love that life I’m allowed to live,” Ringo Starr concluded.