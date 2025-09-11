Christina Applegate's 'scary' health struggles spiral out of control

Christina Applegate is facing a serious health crisis after suffering unbearable pain that forced her into emergency testing amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 53-year-old American actress got a severe kidney infection while already dealing with multiple sclerosis, which she described, “So much pain. I'm screaming, and they ordered me an emergency CT at 2 in the morning.”

Now, people close to her told Radar Online that she is courageous and doing everything she can to fight with the disease.

The insider revealed, "This has hit her like a ton of bricks and caused her unbearable pain, but she's a trouper and showing incredible resilience. Physically, it's been difficult with her mobility issues, stiffness, the tremors, the fatigue, the mood swings. Sometimes she can't get a grip on objects. She has her good days and her bad days."

"But the pain caused by this infection in her kidneys was unbearable. For someone suffering from MS, it's a very dangerous thing to happen – the fear is that an infection could trigger a relapse, or worse.”

"Fortunately, Christina did the right thing and got to the ER immediately, but it's still scary to her loved ones. They worry that more infections could happen out of the blue.” The insider said.

It is pertinent to mention that Applegate, the Emmy-winning actress, was diagnosed with MS in 2021 and has been open about the challenges she has endured, calling it “kind of hell, as it has caused her excruciating pain, having a hard time walking and sometimes feeling like a shut-in.