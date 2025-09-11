 
Jennifer Aniston's romance with boyfriend Jim Curtis takes dark turn

Areeba Sheikh
September 11, 2025

Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim Curtis' health ordeal resurfaces

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis, has been caught in a terrifying health battle.

Curtis once “suffered a spinal condition that nearly paralyzed him” and an insider told Radar Online that Aniston’s beau might not be able to accompany her on the red carpet ahead of the 2025 Emmy Awards due to excruciating pain.

The source close to the hypnotherapist, life coach and author in the health and wellness industry revealed, "He's deeply self-conscious about the way he walks. Even after everything he's overcome, he's not ready to be seen walking red carpets."

Curtis still walks with a limp, which is a consequence of his disabling spinal condition that almost left him paralyzed in his 20s.

He claimed it happened due to a motorcycle accident for years. but in reality, it occurred due to nerve damage and depression.

"He was in so much pain, he said he wanted to die. He's worked hard to rebuild his life, but that trauma still lingers,” the insider noted.

Notably, Curtis is regaining his strength bit by bit but the thought of being under the severe public scrutiny and photographed when he is not in the best shape is his worst nightmare.

"He doesn't want to be judged or whispered about. Jen's not pushing him. She likes that he's not another Hollywood type. But being in that world publicly? That's not who he is,” the source concluded.

