Taylor Swift in competition with Madonna as new album release nears

Taylor Swift is set to release her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on October 3

September 11, 2025

Taylor Swift is on track to beat a major music record currently held by the iconic Madonna.

The Blank Space singer hopes to become the biggest selling female artist ever, by the grace of her upcoming, 12th studio album, titled, The Life of a Showgirl, which is set to be released on October 3.

Currently, Taylor is just one spot below the Material Girl singer, who is currently the holder of the esteemed honour.

She has sold an impressive 252 million records across her decades long career just above the Lover crooner’s 248 million records.

Earlier this year Taylor broke Madonna's record for the most UK number one albums with the live release of Lover, her 13th chart-topper.

Meanwhile, Madonna's 15th studio album, which will be the first since Madame X, which she released in 2019, was delayed after she was hospitalized in 2024.

Daily Mail reported previously, that while Taylor took the time out during her record-breaking Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024, to record her new songs, she employed DEFCON-3 levels of security to prevent any leaks.

Insiders revealed that only five people have been allowed access to the record, which was recorded in Sweden ahead of its October 3 release date.

They said, “Taylor vetted everyone who was involved in the record and only agreed to work with them if she could trust they wouldn't leak anything.”

“She was determined to keep the development process under wraps. That was harder to do because most of it was recorded in Sweden and not in her home studio,” the insider concluded. 

