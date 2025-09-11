 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney enters the ring in 'Christy' trailer

Sydney Sweeney sees in action in the first official trailer of 'Christy'

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Sydney Sweeney packs punches in 'Christy' trailer

Black Bear Pictures has at last released the much-hyped trailer of Christy, which features Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin, a top boxing champion.

The sports biopic sees the Anyone But You star stepping into the ring and packing some good, hard punches as the teaser comes on the heels of the biopic's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I think I’ve found my thing,” the Madame Web actress says in the trailer. “I know most people go their entire lives, and they don’t even know what their thing is.”

For the world-class fighter role, Sydney said at the TIFF that she gained 30 pounds to play Christy.

“I had a nutritionist work with me as well as a weight trainer and a boxing trainer,” she told Variety at the time.

To pack on weight, the star jacked up the intake of protein in her diet.  “We upped my calorie intake and I started taking a lot of protein shakes and supplements and eating everything."

She continued, "I ate a lot of Smuckers, a lot of PB and J sandwiches, milkshakes, kind of just constantly always eating because we were so active. I was constantly burning it all off at the same time. So keeping it all up was quite a challenge.”

Its logline, meanwhile, read, "Christy Martin (Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people."

"Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster)."

"But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it — confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death," the synopsis said.

"Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life."

Christy will hit cinemas on Nov. 7.

Sir Ringo Starr loves performing live despite age
Sir Ringo Starr loves performing live despite age
Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi's fight turns toxic over James Bond role
Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi's fight turns toxic over James Bond role
Kathy Bates finally speaks out against critics and addresses 100-pound weight loss
Kathy Bates finally speaks out against critics and addresses 100-pound weight loss
Daniel Day-Lewis breaks silence on earlier retirement speculations
Daniel Day-Lewis breaks silence on earlier retirement speculations
Christina Applegate's 'scary' health struggles spiral out of control
Christina Applegate's 'scary' health struggles spiral out of control
Bowen Yang addresses 'SNL' costar Heidi Gardner's shock exit amid cast cuts
Bowen Yang addresses 'SNL' costar Heidi Gardner's shock exit amid cast cuts
Selena Gomez reveals piece of advice that shaped her work ethic
Selena Gomez reveals piece of advice that shaped her work ethic
'The Man in My Basement' director breaks silence ahead of film drop
'The Man in My Basement' director breaks silence ahead of film drop