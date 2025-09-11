Sydney Sweeney enters the ring in 'Christy' trailer

Sydney Sweeney packs punches in 'Christy' trailer

Black Bear Pictures has at last released the much-hyped trailer of Christy, which features Sydney Sweeney as Christy Martin, a top boxing champion.



The sports biopic sees the Anyone But You star stepping into the ring and packing some good, hard punches as the teaser comes on the heels of the biopic's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“I think I’ve found my thing,” the Madame Web actress says in the trailer. “I know most people go their entire lives, and they don’t even know what their thing is.”

For the world-class fighter role, Sydney said at the TIFF that she gained 30 pounds to play Christy.

“I had a nutritionist work with me as well as a weight trainer and a boxing trainer,” she told Variety at the time.

To pack on weight, the star jacked up the intake of protein in her diet. “We upped my calorie intake and I started taking a lot of protein shakes and supplements and eating everything."

She continued, "I ate a lot of Smuckers, a lot of PB and J sandwiches, milkshakes, kind of just constantly always eating because we were so active. I was constantly burning it all off at the same time. So keeping it all up was quite a challenge.”

Its logline, meanwhile, read, "Christy Martin (Sweeney) never imagined life beyond her small-town roots in West Virginia — until she discovered a knack for punching people."

"Fueled by grit, raw determination, and an unshakable desire to win, she charges into the world of boxing under the guidance of her trainer and manager-turned-husband, Jim (Ben Foster)."

"But while Christy flaunts a fiery persona in the ring, her toughest battles unfold outside it — confronting family, identity, and a relationship that just might become life-or-death," the synopsis said.

"Based on remarkable true events, Christy Martin’s story is one of resilience, courage, and the fight to reclaim one’s life."

Christy will hit cinemas on Nov. 7.