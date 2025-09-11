Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi's fight turns toxic over James Bond role

Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi's rivalry explodes in the fight for James Bond

Tom Holland and his long-time rival Jacob Elordi are reportedly competing to land a role in the 007 franchise.

Per Radar Online, both actors are eager to play the next James Bond in Bond 26 which is still in an early development.

The insider told the outlet that the rivalry is heating up between Holland and Elordi and they are “raging with jealousy.” They also claimed the 28-year-old Australian actor indulged in a fling with the Captain America star’s fiancée, Zendaya, in 2019 while filming the first season of Euphoria.

Holland “has been patiently watching the James Bond situation for a couple of years now. He's always wanted the job, but he was careful not to campaign for it. That's the strategy he used to get Spider-Man, and he's running that same playbook again,” the source claimed.

"What's trickier this time around is that his key competition for 007 is Jacob, and they have a history of not liking each other, especially after the rumors about Jake and Zendaya,” they claimed.

Holland and Elordi are fighting to land the James Bond role at the same time when long-time favourites Idris Elba and Aaron Taylor-Johnson age out of the race.

The insider stated the 29-year-old English actor has got an edge, as Amy Pascal, his long-time pal and advocate who picked him for Spider-Man almost a decade ago, has now been named one of the new James Bond producers.

Notably, Holland is British, and "it's hard to imagine 007 fans welcoming an Australian into the role with open arms," said the source.

However, "Jacob clearly has the edge in terms of the muscles and his deep, commanding voice. The guy is huge, almost a foot taller than Tom. He's classically handsome and has an air of mystery that Tom lacks,” the insider quipped. “Hollywood has embraced him for his brainy and eclectic taste in projects and directors."

"The bad blood between Jacob and Tom only makes this a more interesting showdown. Tom wants the part, but he's going to have to mow down Jacob to get it,” the source stated.