Rift between Prince Harry and Prince William still unresolved

A new report shares how close in distance, on one occasion, Prince Harry and Prince William were

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

What Prince Harry wanted for quite some time was to end the rift with his royal family. His recent meeting with King Charles is seen as a first step to it.

However, the relationship with his brother, Prince William, is still strained, sources say.

They also say the Prince of Wales has been aware of the meeting at Clarence House. However, he did not attend it, as he was busy with his royal events in the week his younger brother was in the country.

"William would have known that this was going to happen. It's not clear how happy he is about it but, you know, sooner or later most families reach some sort of accommodation after a family rift," the tipster tells the Daily Mail.

However, at one point, the insider reports that the brothers were just three miles apart, attending different events, but still no meet-up took place.

However, sources say the king and his son agreed not to discuss their meeting in public. 

"He has told his father he won't be giving any interviews about it, and his team has been instructed not to brief journalists about what was said," the source says.

"This is an important first step towards rebuilding their father-and-son relationship," the insider tells the Mail.

Harry is now heading to his home in California, where his family is living.

