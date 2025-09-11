Nina Dobrev, Shaun White call it quits after five years of romance

Photo: Nina Dobrev, Shaun White end engagement after five years together

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev have decided to end their romance.

It is noteworthy that White and Dobrev have not been spotted together since 31st August 2025.

Reportedly, their last outing was in Los Angeles and they were papped holding hands while running errands.

Now, a new report of PEOPLE Magazine claimed that the 39-year-old and 36- year-old actress have called off their engagement

They had been together for five years together.

A spy close to the pair dished that parting "it was a mutual decision."

"And wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the source stated.

