Kali Uchis drops single 'Cry About It!' as first glimpse of new album

September 11, 2025
Kali Uchis has dropped her long-teased single Cry About It! featuring Ravyn Lenae, the first glimpse of her upcoming deluxe album Sincerely: P.S.
The 31-year-old Grammy-winning artist had been building anticipation among fans for some time by performing the track on tour before its official release.
The pair even performed the doo-wop-inspired ballad on The Tonight Show just ahead of the single’s debut.
Sincerely: P.S., out September 26 via Capitol Records, is a deluxe follow-up to Uchis’ May LP Sincerely.
She originally announced Sincerely in March with a witchy-themed video and a heartfelt letter emailed to her fans.