 
Geo News

Kali Uchis drops single 'Cry About It!' as first glimpse of new album

Kali Uchis and Ravyn Lenae even performed 'Cry About It!' on 'The Tonight Show' just ahead of the single’s debut

By
Web Desk
|

September 11, 2025

Kali Uchis gives first taste of Sincerely: P.S. album with new single Cry About It!

Kali Uchis has dropped her long-teased single Cry About It! featuring Ravyn Lenae, the first glimpse of her upcoming deluxe album Sincerely: P.S.

The 31-year-old Grammy-winning artist had been building anticipation among fans for some time by performing the track on tour before its official release.

The pair even performed the doo-wop-inspired ballad on The Tonight Show just ahead of the single’s debut.

Sincerely: P.S., out September 26 via Capitol Records, is a deluxe follow-up to Uchis’ May LP Sincerely.

She originally announced Sincerely in March with a witchy-themed video and a heartfelt letter emailed to her fans.

Kylie Kelce breaks silence with stunning remarks on Taylor Swift joining in
Kylie Kelce breaks silence with stunning remarks on Taylor Swift joining in
Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden welcome first child: Report
Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden welcome first child: Report
Ricky Gervais returns to Netflix with new show
Ricky Gervais returns to Netflix with new show
Kylie Kelce reveals why she avoids talking about Travis, Taylor Swift's engagement
Kylie Kelce reveals why she avoids talking about Travis, Taylor Swift's engagement
Deftones star Chino Moreno gushes over ‘thumbs up' from Madonna
Deftones star Chino Moreno gushes over ‘thumbs up' from Madonna
Ice Spice weighs in on bond with Taylor Swift
Ice Spice weighs in on bond with Taylor Swift
Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas hit with major challenge amid romance: Source
Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas hit with major challenge amid romance: Source
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White call it quits after five years of romance
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White call it quits after five years of romance