Kali Uchis drops single 'Cry About It!' as first glimpse of new album

Kali Uchis gives first taste of Sincerely: P.S. album with new single Cry About It!

Kali Uchis has dropped her long-teased single Cry About It! featuring Ravyn Lenae, the first glimpse of her upcoming deluxe album Sincerely: P.S.

The 31-year-old Grammy-winning artist had been building anticipation among fans for some time by performing the track on tour before its official release.

The pair even performed the doo-wop-inspired ballad on The Tonight Show just ahead of the single’s debut.

Sincerely: P.S., out September 26 via Capitol Records, is a deluxe follow-up to Uchis’ May LP Sincerely.

She originally announced Sincerely in March with a witchy-themed video and a heartfelt letter emailed to her fans.