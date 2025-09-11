Ice Spice weighs in on bond with Taylor Swift

Photo: Ice Spice reveals million dollar advice by close pal Taylor Swift

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift reportedly are best pals

Last year, Ice opened up to Rolling Stone about their friendship, brushing off claims that their connection was for clout.

“Why would she not want to be my friend?” the rapper said at the time. “Taylor f**** with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well.”

At the time, she also recalled how their Karma remix, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, came together during a studio session after what she thought would be “bad news” turned into an unforgettable collaboration.

Now, in her new Nylon cover story, the 25-year-old Bronx star has again reflected on the friendship that's carried them through events like two Super Bowls and countless hangouts.

“The thing about Taylor is that she keeps it so real,” Ice shared.

The songbird added, “Not even kidding, but one of the biggest things that I always think about that Taylor said is, ‘As long as you keep making music, everything’s going to be fine.’”

And while the pair swap career advice, Ice noted their connection goes deeper than work.

“Every time we hang out, she’s not just giving me advice, you know what I mean? We’re talking about the food we’re eating or whatever’s going on in the moment,” she added.

In conclusion, she admitted that the encouragement sticks with her.

“Whenever I’m feeling doubtful or not as confident, having writer’s block — no matter what it is — things like that really, really stand out to me,” she said. “She said that to me a few years ago, and it still stood with me.”