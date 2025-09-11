Kylie Kelce reveals why she avoids talking about Travis, Taylor Swift's engagement

Here's why Kylie Kelce doesn't discuss Travis, Taylor Swift's engagement

Kylie Kelce has admitted she made “a very conscious effort” not to talk about her brother-in-law Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

On the Thursday, September 11 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce, the 33-year-old opened up about why she has not publicly commented on Travis’ engagement to Swift.

Kylie confessed, “I have made a very conscious effort to not discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids and AI, quite frankly, like to post,” highlighting they frequently cherry-pick “quotes” from “whatever I say in reference to them.”

The mother of four, who shares her four daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finnley with husband Jason Kelce, felt there was a "disconnect," as she had her own close and private relationship with Travis and the pop sensation in which she wants no one else to get “involved.”

Kylie explained, “I don't need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them. You see what I'm saying? I don't need you to clickbait my s****. I don't need you to take my comments and try and dissect it.”

“I think it goes without being said [that] I am so incredibly happy for them. We are so excited that they are taking this next step. The girls are so excited to get another aunt. I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity.”

“But it's our private relationship. So that's my brother-in-law, Travis, and my soon-to-be sister-in-law, Taylor,” Kylie clarified.