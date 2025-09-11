Kylie Kelce breaks silence with stunning remarks on Taylor Swift joining in

Kylie Kelce shares kids' reaction to Travis' engagement to Taylor Swift

Kylie Kelce recently has shared how excited she is to welcome soon-to-be sister-in-law Taylor Swift into the Kelce clan.

The 33-year-old American podcaster, who is married to Travis’ elder brother Jason Kelce, reflected on her brother-in-law’s engagement to Taylor and the fact that she will officially become a member of their family on the Thursday, September 11 episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie.

Kylie articulated her thoughts by saying, “I am so incredibly happy for them. We are so excited that they are taking this next step.”

Referring to her four daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 5 months, whom she shares with husband Jason, she revealed, “The girls are so excited to get another aunt.”

“I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity,” the mother of four stated.

Notably, Kylie went to Good Morning America earlier on September 5 after the engagement news of Travis and Taylor took the internet by storm and she shared the same feelings, especially highlighting her daughters’ excitement.

"The girls are thrilled. They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav," she quipped.