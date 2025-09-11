Charissa Thompson spills on Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift

Charissa Thompson reflects on Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's engagement

Charissa Thompson, the sportscaster known for her NFL coverage, has revealed how she got to know about Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, the 43-year-old American television host and sports commentator working for Fox Sports and Amazon Prime Video opened up about the “apropos” way she learnt about Kelce and Swift’s engagement.

Thompson, who previously joked that she and her pal Erin Andrews are “responsible” for the high-profile couple’s relationship, said, "I was at my ranch. I have a ranch where I rescue animals.”

She explained, "I don't normally have my phone with me all the time when I'm up there. It's one of the luxuries of being up there is going off the grid," adding, "But I happened to be in the kitchen and Erin [Andrews] and I were texting about it because we found out at the same time."

"So, it was sort of apropos that we've obviously always advocated and hoped that they would fall in love and live happily ever after. And it actually happened!" Thompson gushed.

For those unaware, the Gorgeous singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end broke the news of their engagement in a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.