Yungblud bassist reveals how she landed the job: ‘Let's go'

Yungblud bassist opens up about how she got her gig

Yungblud’s bassist, Silke Blansjaar, didn’t even play the bass and now she’s touring with one of UK’s brightest young rock stars.

“I always thought I was going to be a drummer,” Blansjaar said, adding, “I played a little bit of guitar, but then my little brother needed a bass player. I thought, ‘Let’s give it a go!’”

Admitting that she wasn’t really aware who Yungblud, whose real name is Dominick Harrison, really is, she was unaware of the fact that he had recently shot to ultimate stardom with his enthralling performance at the Black Sabbath farewell show, Back To The Beginning.

“I sort of knew the name, but I thought he might be a rapper,” she revealed.

“I played a show with [previous band] Public Body at The Shacklewell Arms in London. Our guitarist’s manager was at the show, and I spoke to him for maybe two minutes that night,” Silke recalled and then continued, “Months later he was in an office with Yungblud’s management, who asked him, ‘Do you know a good bass player for this band?’”

“He gave them my Instagram and I got a message from Yungblud’s manager – but he didn’t say who the artist was. I was at the pub after work; I saw the message and I was like, ‘Who the hell is this guy?’ He called me the next day, and offered me a world tour. I had to send some videos of me playing, and meet everyone to see if we got along,” she mentioned, revealing the process she has to go through.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way this is how an artist of that size finds a new band member. This isn’t going to go anywhere!’ I met the guys for a beer and they were like, ‘Are you a big Yungblud fan?’ I was like, ‘I don't really know him.’ They asked, ‘How long have you been playing bass?’ I said, ‘I don’t really play the bass – I’m a drummer, really.’ Then they gave me the job anyway!” Silke Blansjaar, the bassist to Yungblud, concluded, with a hilarious twist of events.