Britney Spears vows never to forgive father post conservatorship: Source

Britney Spears still furious at father Jamie post conservatorship: Source

Britney Spears has reportedly cut all ties with her father.

Recently, Us Weekly has dished new insights into where the Britney stands with her father, Jamie Spears four years after Britney Spears threatened to sue her family over her conservatorship.

According to an insider, the Princess of Pop has no plans of revisiting or fixing the past with her father.

Reportedly, Britney's “relationship with her dad is nonexistent.”

For those unversed, Britney Spears was placed under conservatorship in February 2008 and officially ended on November 12, 2021.

The 13-year legal arrangement granted her father, Jamie Spears, and a lawyer control over her finances and some personal decisions

A spy confided, “There’s no chance of reconciliation.”



Another insider echoed the same sentiment and explained that her father completely reciprocates Britney's energy, and has not extended an olive branch yet.

“There’s zero communication on either side, and that’s how she likes it," this source claimed.

The tipster tattled, "Furious doesn’t even begin to cover how she feels about him and what he did to her."

"She’ll never forgive him," they remarked noting how hurt the songbird is because she had to endure abuse at the hands of her own dad.

"He’s accepted it and lives a very quiet life now. With the conservatorship over, the only stress in his life now is his health,” they concluded.