Hailey Bieber shows rare father-son moment of Justin with Jack

Hailey Bieber posts sweet snap of Justin, baby Jack

Hailey Bieber tugged at some heartstrings by showing a sweet glimpse of husband Justin Bieber and their one-year-old son Jack Blue

On Thursday, September 9, the Rode Beauty founder took to her Instagram account to post an adorable snap of the Baby singer and her toddler.

In the candid picture uploaded to her Stories, the proud father can be seen holding Jack while he stands on Justin's lap as they are seated in the passenger seat of a car.

Doting mom Hailey captured the sweet father-son moment from the back seat of the car, and set the story to Justin's latest track Mother in You.

For the unversed, the single Mother in You is the sixth song on the album SWAG II, which is a heartfelt tribute by Justin to his son Jack.

The lyrics of the song reflect on the heartfelt moments of parenthood.



"You opened your eyes/ That was when I knew/ That, oh, it would change me/ There's a beautiful world that's waiting for you/ And I vow on good faith/ To never let you down/ Here, now, always/ I'll be around," Justin sings the verse 1 of the song.