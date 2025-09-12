Henry Cavill sustains undisclosed injury during 'Highlander' training

Henry Cavill's training injury pushes 'Highlander' remake to 2026

Henry Cavill has reportedly faced an undisclosed injury during his training for Highlander.

As per the Deadline report, the latest project of the Superman star has been hit with an unexpected setback.

While the nature of Cavill's injury has not been revealed, the production of Highlander reboot is likely to be pushed to 2026.

However, the representatives of Henry Cavill and Amazon MGM Studios have not yet issued an official statement.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming remake of the 1986 classic is set to revive the cult franchise about immortal warriors battling across centuries.

Cavill leads the star-studded cast that includes Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Djimon Hounsou, and Max Zhang.

The Man of Steel actor teased the project during CinemaCon in 2024. He even hinted at next-level swordplay, joking that those impressed with his combat scenes in The Witcher "haven't seen anything yet."